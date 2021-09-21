Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,376. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $557.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

