MyWish (WISH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $477.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $477.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044316 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

