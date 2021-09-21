MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky Sells 3,154,388 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,154,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $109,204,912.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

