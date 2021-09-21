Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,229,000 after buying an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after acquiring an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $215.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

