Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

