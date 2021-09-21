Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,875 shares of company stock worth $12,146,610 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

