Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

SNOW stock opened at $310.07 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,693 shares of company stock valued at $331,455,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

