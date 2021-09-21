Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. 102,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. Morphic has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.