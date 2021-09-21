Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

