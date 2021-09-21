Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,275 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

