Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

