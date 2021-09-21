Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $234,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

