Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

