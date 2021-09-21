Moonriver Price Hits $307.94 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $307.94 or 0.00736913 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $461.90 million and $57.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00174113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00110638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.44 or 0.06921809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,786.66 or 0.99998350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.00770386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.