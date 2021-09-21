Montag & Caldwell LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,243 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 2.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.67. 16,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,706. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

