Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.