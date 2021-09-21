Montag & Caldwell LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

