Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $488.62 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $247.87 and a 12-month high of $505.82. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,004 shares of company stock worth $31,943,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

