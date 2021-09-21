MonetaryUnit Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $723.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00134459 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,433,379 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

