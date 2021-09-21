ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report $486.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.03 million and the lowest is $462.09 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

MODV stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.82. 58,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.