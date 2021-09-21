Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

