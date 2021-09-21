Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of 3M worth $106,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

