Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 55,880 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Express worth $73,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,070.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $2,895,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 65.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.48. 138,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,825. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

