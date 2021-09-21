Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 837,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $78,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 48,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 249.7% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.9% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 62,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. 751,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,398,035. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.