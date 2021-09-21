Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 16,909 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.43% of ANSYS worth $129,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $102,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,330. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark lifted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

