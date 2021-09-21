Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

MRTX opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.