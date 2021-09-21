Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $67.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

