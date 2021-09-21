MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.10. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 6,441 shares changing hands.

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

