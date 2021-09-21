Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 5,279 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,237. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

