Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 260,908 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,908 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rimini Street worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 2.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $3,072,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at $896,266.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,926,449. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,603. The company has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.