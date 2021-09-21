Millrace Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. SeaSpine makes up approximately 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.54% of SeaSpine worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,803. The company has a market cap of $560.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

