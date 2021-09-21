Millrace Asset Group Inc. Raises Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of American National Bankshares worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.