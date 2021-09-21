Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases 21,199 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,623. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

