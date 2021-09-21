Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

