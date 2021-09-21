Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,780 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.