Millrace Asset Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. SiTime comprises about 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SiTime worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 299.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.69. 1,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,129. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $232.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,423.50, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,650 shares of company stock valued at $14,935,698. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

