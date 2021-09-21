Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

