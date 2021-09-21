Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $217,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $433.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.76 and its 200 day moving average is $359.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $450.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

