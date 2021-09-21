Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $212,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Welltower stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

