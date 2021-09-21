Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $201,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FJUN stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.