Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $201,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

FJUN stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

