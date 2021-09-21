Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

