MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MGEE stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

