MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CMU remained flat at $$4.76 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,526. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0158 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $89,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

