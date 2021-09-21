Methanex (TSE:MX) Raised to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MX. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.18.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$53.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

