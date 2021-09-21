Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $278.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MESA. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

