Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Meredith were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meredith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Meredith by 2.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meredith by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDP. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

