Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $104,977.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00173380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00112703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.03 or 0.07000867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.35 or 0.99659462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.52 or 0.00793712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,193,316 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars.

