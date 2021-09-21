Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

