Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Textron by 216.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 52,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 409,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.