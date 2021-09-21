Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 56 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 374.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,924 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.8% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

